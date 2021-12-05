There is one more week left for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale. The contestants in the house are getting prepared and Sreerama Chandra is the first contestant to win a ticket to the finale, as per reports.

According to a source in the know, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sunny and Maanas will be the next three contestants to grab the finale ticket.

There is rumor on social media platforms that Priyanka Singh has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house in the 13th round of elimination. Keeping all this aside, social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are loaded with debates between BBT5 viewers and fans of contestants. Fans are supporting their favorite contestant and making sure that they reach the finals and lay their hands on the trophy at any cost.

As we all know, Shanmukh Jaswanth has a huge fan following outside the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Shannu managed to even increase his fan base after entering the house. Shannu was always in the top with the highest voting percentage every week. And Shannu's girlfriend Deepthi is also rooting for him on social media platforms and requesting her fans to cast their vote for him.

Now, the latest development is that since yesterday, Shannu fans are trending the hashtag "UnstoppableShannu" and one million tweets have already been registered under that tag.

Going by this, it is clear that if Shannu fans continue their massive suppot in the same vein, there is no doubt that he will walk away with the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 trophy.