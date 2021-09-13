Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shannu Finally Opens His Mouth

As we all know, Shanmukh Jaswanth has a huge crazy outside the Bigg Boss Telugu glasshouse. His hard work gave him good popularity and a name on the small screen. There is a special fan base for Shanmukh's short films and dances. He became more popular after appearing in "The Software devLOVEper and Surya" web series. We might come across a lot of talk about Shanmukh and Deepthi Sunaina's relationship. The Audiences really love their Jodi. Anyway, these two did not confirm their relationship directly, but they indirectly proved it several times. When Deepthi Sunaina participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, host Nani asked about her relationship with Shannu. She replied that they are close friends.

Now in the most recent episode, Akkineni Nagarjuna asked Shannu directly to tell his girlfriend's name, and Shannu replied by saying Deepthi Sunaina's name. So finally, the audience got some clarity about Shannu and Deepthi's relationship. Earlier, a teaser of Shannu and Deepthi's web series was out with the title "Malapu". We can say that this series might offer good opportunities for Shannu and Deepthi. Anyway, it seems that Shannu can't enjoy the success of the "Malapu" series as he is inside the glasshouse. But if "Malupu" gets hits, he might get a good vote bank.

