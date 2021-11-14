Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shannu Fans Breaks The Record With 1Million Tweets

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 yesterday’s weekend episode with Nagarjuna was filled with high drama. It seems that viewers enjoyed it because the audience love it to see high drama and contestants fighting with each other. Anyway, with yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers got some clarity about the contestants. We all know that Shannu has huge popularity outside the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Shannu fans always trend him for no reason on social media platforms. Aside from Shannu fans will always take a stand for Shannu when other contestant fans blame him for the tasks.

Earlier Shannu fans had word war with Sreerama Chandra fans and Sunny fans. For the last two days, Sunny fans and Shannu fans have had a debate on the captaincy task fight. By that Shannu fans has broken the record on Twitter by 1 million tweets in one day. However, there is a talk on social media that Shannu might lift the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 title with the support of his fans. What is your opinion on it? Let us in your comments.