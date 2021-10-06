Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shannu and Sreerama Chandra Fan War

If you are one of those closely following Bigg Boss show, then you would be aware of fan wars. Fan war is usually between followers of two contestants. They generally fight over which contestant is right and who will win the title. Now, in season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu, fans of Shanmukh Jaswanth and Sreerama Chandra are having a word of war on social media platforms. Earlier, Sreerama Chandra fans claimed that Shanmukh Jaswanth was jealous of Sreerama. Now, the fight between Sreerama and Shannu has added fuel to the fire. Shannu fans say that Sreerama Chandra hired PRs for voting, and Sreerama fans say that Shannu PRs are doing fake voting. Anyway, the war continues on Twitter.

The fan wars are the most interesting part of the Bigg Boss show. And it also stands testimony to the fact that viewers are watching the show. It appears finally Bigg Boss Telugu is getting good TRPs these days. The glass house is full of drama and fights after the nominations. The contestants have been divided into groups, and the war between them continues. In yesterday's episode, Ravi and Kajal also got into a heated argument. However, viewers have got what they wanted in the show.