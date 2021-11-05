Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shannu And Siri BreakUp

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 seemed to have fired a bomb between Siri and Shannu. Siri and Shannu were seen close together from the first week, and they both had a good bond and understanding. But these days Shannu is pointing out Siri's mistakes and they both are getting into arguments.

In this week's captaincy task, Shannu and Siri are in the opposite teams, and Shannu is seen opposing Siri's actions and always pointing out Siri’s faults. In yesterday's episode, Shannu says something about Siri's character, and Siri lashes out at him. The audiences are confused about Shannu's sudden change in behaviour towards Siri.

In tonight's episode, Siri is seen crying after an argument with Shannu. Anyway, it shows that Shannu is totally avoiding Siri and we can say that Shannu is breaking his friendship with Siri. A section of the audience says that in the last weekend's episode, all the guests highlighted Siri kissing Shannu episode, and this might have led Shanmukh Jaswanth to get a hint that he is getting a bad name outside the house. So this probably could be the reason for Shannu and Siri's breakup. Anyway, now Shannu is playing individually and the audience is impressed. On the other hand, there is talk on social media that Shannu's girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina was upset with Siri and Shannu's romantic interlude, and she unfollowed Shannu on Instagram.

Now we should wait and watch as Shannu fights with Siri might lead to a patch up and Deepthi might follow Shannu again.