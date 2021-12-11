Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shanmukh Slips Out of Finale Race?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 popular contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth enjoys an incredible fan following on social media. Shannu fans were supporting him through their votes.

If Shanmukh has managed to survive in the house till pre-finale episode, then the credit must go to his fans and followers as also his girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina who has been urging her fans too to vote for him.

Shanmukh has had a good time in the house and his sulking drama with Siri has kept the viewers entertained.

However, Shanmukh’s domination over Siri and their constant bickering in the house has changed viewers' opinion of him. Now, a section of Shannu fans who loved his jodi with Deepti, are opting not to vote for him because of his relationship with Siri.

Rumors are rife that Shanmukh’s popularity graph has plunged. Yes, he is said to be trailing behind even weak contestants like RJ Kajal when it comes to votes.

The latest we hear is that at this rate, Shanmukh could get evicted this weekend. Will Shanmukh will really get eliminated from the house is yet to be seen.