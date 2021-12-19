Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shanmukh Jaswanth Runner Up

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestants and host Nagarjuna are all set to bid goodbye to the show after entertaining the viewers for over 100 days now. Viewers are unhappy that the show has ended while they finally get to know the answer to the question, who is this season's winner and runner up. Now, we have to wait for the start of season 6.

Shanmukh Jaswanth has won the runner up title of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 and Sreerama Chandra is the second runner up. Earlier there was a lot of confusion between Shannu and Sreerama for runner up but now it is clear. We can say that Shannu fans have finally won the war over Sreerama fans and made the Shannu the runner up. According to insiders, Shannu and Sreerama got almost equal number of votes votes but Shannu won with higher votes.

Everyone expected that makers would make Sreerama the runner up and Shannu may end up in the third position. All the predictions went wrong. As we mentioned before we can’t predict much in Bigg Boss show because anything can happen at any moment. And coming to the winner of Season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu: Yes, VJ Sunny has bagged the trophy. Sakshipost is congratulating you both and all the best.