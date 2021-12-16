Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shanmukh Jaswanth Beats VJ Sunny, Deets Inside

Two more days are left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, the most watched reality show on the Telugu small screen right now. The audience is eager to know who will win the season 5 title, and there are several debates on social media platforms.

The contestants' positions are changing each day, and fans are trying hard to keep their favourite contestants on the top. Anyway, for the past few weeks, VJ Sunny has been topping the voting list with the highest number of votes. But now, it seems that Shanmukh fans have taken the voting results seriously, as we can see Shanmukh on top and Sunny in the second place. Yes, according to the unofficial polls on social media platforms, Shanmukh Jaswanth has recorded the highest number of votes today and has overtaken Sunny.

Meanwhile, top YouTube celebrities are rooting for Shanmukh and asking their fans to support him. Deepthi Sunaina, Shanmukh's girlfriend, has a large fan base, and their relationship is a hit on television. Deepthi has been supporting Shannu from day one, and she has not left a stone unturned to promote Shannu. She is requesting her fans to vote for Shannu and make him the title winner.

However, there is talk on a few media channels that Shannu might not become the winner or runner up of the show. The reason they say is that Shanmukh and Siri have been used for TRP ratings by the channel and the makers might choose Sreerama Chandra over Shannu.