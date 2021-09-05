Bigg Boss Telugu 5: See How Netizens Are Reacting To New BBT5 Promo

Sep 05, 2021, 12:41 IST
- Sakshi Post

Finally, the wait is over... The makers of the show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 have released a new promo and it is quite intriguing. The Bigg Boss glasshouse in the upcoming season is all painted green and decoding the promo, there is going to be high drama and high energy in season 5. See how netizens are reacting to the latest promo.

Also Read: Sakshi Post Exclusive: Meet the Secret, Non Telugu Face Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

My dear readers, don't miss the launch episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 which is going to be telecast on Star MAA at 6 pm on Sunday. The show will be aired at 10 PM from Monday to Friday whereas it will start at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 not only airs on Star Maa but also streams on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. One could watch the unseen episode of Bigg Boss Buzzz on Star Maa Music and Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read: This Contestant Will First Visit Secret Room In Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Just look at the list of contestants who are stepping into Bigg Boss house: Anee Master, Sarayu Roy, Jaswanth Padala, Priyanka Singh, Lahari Shari, Lobo, Ravi, Shanmukh Kandregula, Maanas Naagulapalli, Natraj Master,  RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Singer Srirama Chandra, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanmanth, Swetha Varma, Actress Priya, Vishwa.

Advertisement
Back to Top