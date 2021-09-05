Bigg Boss Telugu 5: See How Netizens Are Reacting To New BBT5 Promo

Finally, the wait is over... The makers of the show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 have released a new promo and it is quite intriguing. The Bigg Boss glasshouse in the upcoming season is all painted green and decoding the promo, there is going to be high drama and high energy in season 5. See how netizens are reacting to the latest promo.

BiggBoss actually helps understand people's mindsets and thought process a bit better.. 🤷‍♂️ Kontha mandhi ee roju TL lo.. BiggBoss edho chetha show anattu overaction chestunnaru istam lekapothe chudakandra, mimmalni evarayina balavantham chestunnara? 😀#BiggBossTelugu5 pic.twitter.com/Qw3GLjSkS4 — Why that (@HeeZG0ne) September 5, 2021

Jebilo chetulu petukuni naduchukuntu vellipoye moment pic.twitter.com/HmiihfTdQO — ఉరుముల దొర (@Me_ThunderGod) September 5, 2021

green colour entra 🤢 — Pinkman 🍁 (@heyybiyachh) September 5, 2021

BIG BOSS 5 HOUSE TAKEN IN TO OLDEN DAYS pic.twitter.com/BK5AZA8aEF — Telugu Shine (@TeluguShine) September 5, 2021

Naa ❤️da la show Chal dekkanu kuda dekkanu b grade show ni😏 — Macrenhas anderson (@MacrenhasA) September 5, 2021

Aa snake 🐍 gadu ne tesi Rana ne peti untay bhagunu perfect.... Aa 🐍 fake smile nd over action thatukuni chudali Big Boss host ga 100% real ga Success aayindi @NameisNani 💥 — Pigeon 🕊️ (@WhitePigeon9991) September 5, 2021

2 min + Vunde Promo Vadulu @StarMaa mama🥳 — L O K E S H ᴬᵍᵉⁿᵗ 🏇 (@lokeshBangaram) September 5, 2021

My dear readers, don't miss the launch episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 which is going to be telecast on Star MAA at 6 pm on Sunday. The show will be aired at 10 PM from Monday to Friday whereas it will start at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 not only airs on Star Maa but also streams on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. One could watch the unseen episode of Bigg Boss Buzzz on Star Maa Music and Disney+ Hotstar.

Just look at the list of contestants who are stepping into Bigg Boss house: Anee Master, Sarayu Roy, Jaswanth Padala, Priyanka Singh, Lahari Shari, Lobo, Ravi, Shanmukh Kandregula, Maanas Naagulapalli, Natraj Master, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Singer Srirama Chandra, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanmanth, Swetha Varma, Actress Priya, Vishwa.