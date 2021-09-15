Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Sarayu Gives Fitting Reply To Shanmukh Jaswanth Fans

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Sarayu has earned name and fame by staying in the house for one week. Now, she is making loud noises on social media.

For the unversed, Sarayu made some shocking comments against Shanmukh Jaswanth saying he is unfit to be on the show.

Shanmukh Jaswanth fans trolled her badly on social media for making such Sensational remarks against their idol. Sarayu has criticised Anchor Ravi, VJ Sunny and Shanmukh for their performance in the show.

And now, Sarayu has given a fitting reply to Shanmukh fans saying he has no guts and is a misfit in the Bigg Boss house.

She also said that he was playing a safe game in the house.

Sarayu is unfazed by all the flak she is getting from Shanmukh Jaswanth fans and has no qualms about expressing her opinion about each contestant in the house.

It now remains to be seen whether Shanmukh will change his game strategy or not.