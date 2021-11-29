Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Prize Money Increased, Deets Inside

Just three weeks to go for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 to end. As of now, they are seven contestants still in the race to clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. RJ Kajal, Priyanka Singh, Maanas, SRC, VJ Sunny, Siri, and Shanmukh are still playing the game. Who do you think has a higher chance of becoming the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Looking at the social media, a section of the viewers have predicted that either Shanmukh or SRC, is going to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Forget who is going to win, that's not news at all. The latest talk on social media is about Bigg Boss show organizers doubling the winner's prize this season.

If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner will get a cash prize along with a plot from SUVARNABHOOMI developers. The plot cost is said to be around Rs 25 lakhs. Yes, the total prize amount and plot cost sums up to Rs 75 lakhs. Shanmukh, Sunny or any other contestant who wins the show is going to earn Rs 1 cr plus including their remuneration for participating in the show, cash prize, and plot.

Just can't wait to know the luckiest contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, yeah?