Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Priyanka Singh Has A Crush On This Housemate

The most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has started in full swing with 19 contestants in the house. After the nomination episode, the Bigg Boss decided to reunite contestants and clear the differences between them. So, a new task was given to all the contestants and also there is a high chance of them discovering the power room today. One of them will get access to the power room. To know which contestant will that be, watch Bigg Boss Telugu 5 episode tonight on Star Maa.

The Telugu entertainment channel has released a new promo of today’s episode in which all the contestants were told about the power room and are waiting for the buzzer to first get access to the room. Besides this, there are also other aspects covered in the promo. The contestants were seen dancing to the wake-up song in the Bigg Boss house. So, if you want to know what was the wake up song, it's 'Side Please, we are the locals' number from the Nani movie 'Nenu Local.'

Later, Ravi asks Priyanka about their relationship and she tells him they are like brothers to her. When asked about Maanas, she remains silent which shows that Priyanka has a crush on him.

Here’s the promo released by Star Maa a few minutes ago: