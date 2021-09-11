Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Priyanka Singh Giving Tough Competition to Female Contestants

When the show Bigg Boss begins in any language, what is the first thing the viewers observe? We are all curious about which celebrity is entering the glasshouse and what is their background, right? Bigg Boss viewers even check out contestants' looks, dressing sense and behaviour in the house. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has been making the headlines since the day the makers dropped the promo of the show.

When it comes to the contestants, every contestant brings his own to the table. But, for the past few days, there is a buzz on social media that Transgender Priyanka Singh is the most beautiful contestant among all the female contestants and giving tough competition to them. Yes, we should also agree because non-Telugu audiences who are watching the show don't even know that Priyanka Singh is transgender.

Priyanka Singh indeed looks beautiful when compared to other contestants, say Bigg Boss viewers. There are lots of memes doing the rounds on Instagram about Priyanka Singh. Earlier, there was news that top Tollywood actor Nagababu was supporting Priyanka Singh in season 5. Priyanka started her career with the comedy show Jabardasth. The contestant was known as Sai Teja but later changed name to Priyanka. The first transgender person who made an entry into the Telugu Bigg Boss was Tamanna Simhadri.