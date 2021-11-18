Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Priyanka or Anee, Who will Get Red Card This Week?

Time just flies. It only feels like yesterday that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 begun and not there is just a month left for the grand finale of the show. There are nine contestants left in the house and four contestants will be given the exit pass from the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. With the weekend arriving, there is a lot of prediction surrounding the eleventh week elimination on social media platforms. The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Kajal, Sreerama, Maanas, Siri, Anee Master, and Priyanka.

According to unofficial voting results on social media platforms, Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Kajal, Sreerama Chandra, and Maanas are in the safe zone. All the female contestants, Siri, Anee Master, and Priyanka, are in the danger zone. As a result, a majority of the audience believes Priyanka will be eliminated this week, simply because Anee Master is a strong and deserving contestant for the grand finale.

They say that Star Maa might save Anee master like they saved Kajal in the last two weeks from elimination. And when it comes to Priyanka's performance in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house, she has lost her zeal. A section of the audience says that Priyanka is doing nothing in the house except going after Maanas.