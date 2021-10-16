Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Preeti Anshu Wild Card Entry News Fake!

Preeti Anshu, this girl's name has gone viral on social media platforms since morning saying she will be the new wild card contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

According to reports, Preeti is a model from Vizag and her father is an Indian Navy officer at Vishakapatnam.

Sources claim that the makers of the show are planning to bring this unknown face into the Bigg Boss house to maintain a love track with Sunny. As we all know the TRPs of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 have fallen after Hamida's elimination as there is no love track between the contestants to enthuse the viewers.

Now, the show organisers want to boost the ratings which is why Preeti has come into picture as a wild card entry. However, the latest buzz is that the news of Preeti Anshu entering the show is fake. Yes, what you read is true.

Industry sources say that Preeti intentionally planned fake news that she is under quarantine and is likely to participate in the show. It is believed that she has made it for self-promotion regarding her entry into BB house to gain Instagram followers. It would be interesting to see what action will Star Maa take against the model after learning about her wild card entry.

