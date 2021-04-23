Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Postponed, Here Is The New Date

Is there any need to tell about the Bigg Boss Telugu show? Obviously, a big no. Recently, we have seen Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 and it is full of fun and masti. Abhijeet emerged out as the winner of the show whereas Akhil stood in second place. The show is full of controversies and fights. Now, people have been eagerly waiting for season 5.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 also delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before stepping into the BB house, all the contestants had been quarantined in a hotel for nearly 3 weeks.

And now, the makers of Bigg Boss planned to start the show either from June end or in the first week of July. It is said that they have already finalised some of the contestants for the upcoming show. We have heard of the names of probable contestants in the show. Now, it looks like everything is going to be delayed due to the emergence of the second wave of coronavirus.

According to the reports, the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is likely to start in September and will end by December. Rumours are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna is going to act as the host for the upcoming season as well. The 'King' of Tollywood acted as the host for seasons 3 and 4 respectively. Let us not decode much but wait and see who is going to step into the house and who will host the season.