Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Possible Wild Card Contestants This Season

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on Star Maa is just two days away. The show will begin on September 5, with the first episode airing at 6 p.m. Then, as many of you would know weekly episodes will air at 10 pm, with host Nagarjuna coming on Weekend episodes.

Fans have been waiting a long time to see the full list of contestants, and they can no longer contain their excitement. Many names have been circulating that are speculated to be entering the Bigg Boss house, but we now have a confirmed list. These celebrities will be entering the house on September 5 but as you know the makers do prepare a backup list.

Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanumanth, Model Jaswanth Kumar, Anchor Ravi, Anee Master, and many others are confirmed to be contestants this season. But as we know, the producers prepare for few backup contestants in case of a last-minute change. Now if they do not need to bring in these names at the start, then they can approach these celebrities for wild card entry.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Who is Nagarjuna’s Controversial Co-Host?

Wild card contestants are generally the ones who spice up things later in the show. They come in and usually change the dynamics of the house. Now if we take a look at the backup list and expect them to be coming as wild card entries later on, then these could be the names.

Vishwa, Priyanka Raman, Uma Devi, Nataraj Master, and Sarayu are the ones on the backup list. Maybe the Bigg Boss 5 makers can bring them in as wild cards.