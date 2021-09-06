Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Pilot Episode Fails to Break Samantha Episode TRP Record?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited shows by the Telugu small screen audience. Finally, the entertainment channel Star Maa aired the launch episode on Sunday evening. Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss, started the show with his foot tapping performance pumping awesome energy into the reality show house.

Later, as is the custom in every season, Nagarjuna took viewers on a tour of the Bigg Boss house. The hard work of the creative department of the show is to be appreciated as the set looks fabulous with many vibrant colours.

Then, one after the other, all the contestants who will be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, entered the house. The order of the celebrities taking part in the show goes thus... Siri Hanumanth, VJ Sunny, Lahari Shari, Sreeram Chandra, Anee Master, Lobo, Priya, Jaswanth, Priyanka Singh, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Hamida Khatoon, Natraj Master, Sarayu, Vishwa, Uma Devi, Maanas, RJ Kajal, Swetha Varma and Anchor Ravi.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Check Out First Week Nominated Contestants List

Also Read: Check The First Nominations Process of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

The duration of the pilot episode was about three and half hours and the show makers managed to put interesting elements to ensure TRP ratings throughout the show. During the first 30 minutes, Nagarjuna’s introduction and Home Tour of Bigg boss house managed to keep the TV audience under his grip for over an hour. Later, the audience continued to watch the show for Shanmukh Jaswanth’s entry. Anchor Ravi was the last contestant to enter the house as it was the strategy of organizers to keep the best for the last to ensure people stayed on till the end.

Overall, the show was not at all boring because of the tasks that were given to the contestants. However, show observers reveal that the pilot episode ratings did not beat the TRPs of Samantha’s Episode that was aired during the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. The TRP of the premiere episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 ranked between 15 and 20, it is learned.

To know more interesting updates about the Bigg Boss Season 5 and what the contestants are doing inside the house, keep following Sakshi Post.