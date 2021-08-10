Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Official Contestants List Out, Check Names of Celebrities

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial shows on the small screen. The show is a window to opportunities for many aspiring artistes as it helps celebrities grow in their career. Several contestants earn name and fame after entering the show. A few celebrities also participate in the show to revive their careers.

The show organizers, on their part, offer some fancy remuneration to famous contestants who agree to participate in the show. The much awaited TV reality show Telugu Bigg Boss Season 5 is set for a grand launch next month on September 5, 2021. According to our trusted sources, the names of five confirmed contestants who will be entering Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house are out.

Here goes the names of contestants who have been officially confirmed as being part of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal. Anchor Varshini and Lobo are said to be confirmed as contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The above-mentioned celebrities are going to be part of the show and are now said to be busy with AVs, and also gearing up to enter the show.

The names of remaining official contestant list will be updated as soon as we hear from our sources. Here are the pictures of the official contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5: