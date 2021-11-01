Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Not Deepthi Sunaina, This Top Tollywood Heroine Confesses Love For Shannu

Is there any exaggeration in saying that Sunday's Diwali episode was one of the best episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 5? The answer would be a big no. For those who missed watching the four-hour-long episode, here are some quick updates from the show.

Coming to Sunday's episode, Nagarjuna, along with the housemates, looked handsome and there were many special dance performances by former Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Monal, Gajjar, and Uyyala Jampala fame actress Avika Gor. Besides this, singer Kalpana entertained the audience and the housemates by dedicating parody songs to each contestant.

Anchor Suma, Bigg Boss 4 contestants Ariyana, and Sohel brought energy to the Bigg Boss house and asked contestants questions that were left unanswered on the show. Later, Sriya Saran held a Moj task for the contestants.

Avika Gor, the Uyyala Jampala heroine, gave a wonderful performance. Later, she was asked to save one contestant. After saving contestants, while leaving the Bigg Boss stage, Avika requested host Nagarjuna that she be allowed to tell something to Shanmukh. She then proposed to Shannu saying she loves him.

As Sakshi Post mentioned earlier, Shannu's girlfriend Deepthi Sunanina, is already angry at her boyfriend after watching his closeness to Siri in the house. It now remains to be seen whether Avika's proposal will add fuel to her fire against Shannu.

