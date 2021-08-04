Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nominations On The First Day Itself

One more season of Bigg Boss Telugu is all ready to entertain the audience. Not only fans of Bigg Boss but also others have been eagerly waiting for the season. On August 1st, the makers of the show released the logo of the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. However, the makers didn't reveal who is going to host the show. Rumours are doing the rounds that Akkineni Nagarjuna is likely to return to the show as the host. Nagarjuna won the hearts of the audience with his strong hosting skills.

We all know that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 was hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Abhijeet Duddala won the trophy and the entire season was quite interesting.

Many questions related to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 are coming into the picture ever since the makers have released the new video of the show. Some of the names of the expected contestants are doing rounds in social media. According to the reports, the makers of the show are busy finalizing the contestants of the show. One more interesting news is that on the first day itself, nominations are going to take place. This is going to be a new element in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the BB house.