Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Nominated Contestants Week 10: Check Who's The Weakest Contestant

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to witness tenth-week nomination for eliminations in the house. After Vishwa's elimination, there are ten contestants still locked up in the house.

With each passing day, the competition between the contestants is getting tough, everyone are trying to outdo the other and we are seeing friends turning foes in the house.

If you are eagerly waiting to know who all have been nominated this week. Then, this piece of news is for you. If sources are to be believed, Ravi, Siri Hanmanth, Maanas, Kajal, and Sunny are all set to get nominated in tonight's episode.

Looking at the nominated list, it's not much difficult to guess or predict this week's elimination. There's a chance for RJ Kajal to face eviction this weekend.

We have to wait and watch whether the show organizers will eliminate their favorite contestant Kajal or not. Viewers are also curious to see if the makers will announce a no elimination week to save RJ Kajal.