Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Nominated Contestants List For Sixth Week

Hello viewers, as we all know Monday is nomination day in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Contestants are all set for the sixth-week nominations. After Hamida's elimination yesterday, there are mixed feelings among BB viewers.

While some feel this was a fair elimination as she just maintained love track with Sreerama Chandra and did nothing else, some fans feel that Bigg Boss makers have shown gender discrimination by evicting a female contestant again.

Coming to the nomination process, the latest buzz is that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are going to held open nominations this week. Industry sources say that the contestants have to pick the photos of those who they want to nominate and set them on fire. After the picture is burnt, the housemates have to state their reasons for Elimination.

In this process, Sunny, Vishwa, Siri, Jessie, Ravi, Maanas, Sreerama Chandra, Lobo, Priyanka and Sweta got nominated by the contestants inside the Bigg Boss Telugu glasshouse.

BB viewers expect that Lobo, Sweta, Siri and Jessie are in the danger zone and one of them could get eliminated this week.