Bigg Boss Telugu 5: No Double Elimination

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers, it's elimination time. Are you eager to know which contestant will get the exit pass this week? Then check this out, as we said earlier that Najraj Master and Anee Master are in the danger zone. According to our source, Natraj Master might get evicted for this week's elimination. If so, Natraj Master will be the first male contestant to get the exit pass. In the last week's elimination, the Star Maa channel and show makers saved Natraj Master and eliminated Uma Devi for no reason. Anyway, Natraj Master is giving good content to the show these days, but luck has not favored him.

A section audience earlier said that there might be a double elimination process this week. But as per the report, only a single elimination will take place. Because if makers eliminate both the controversial contestants, the show's TRP rating might dip. Let us wait and watch which contestant will get the red card. Anee Master or Natraj Master? What do you think? Comment below. Don't forget to follow Sakshi Post for more updates.