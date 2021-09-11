Bigg Boss Telugu 5: New Rules In The House For Contestants

In each season of Bigg Boss, the makers implement new rules. If you are a fan of Bigg Boss and have watched the show in other languages too, then you will know the strategy behind the new rules. If you observe closely, the Bigg Boss makers across languages follow a common format. Since Bigg Boss Hindi started first, most of the game rules, as well as tasks, will be taken from Hindi Bigg Boss.

Are you wondering why are we telling you this? Read on to find out. In Telugu Bigg Boss, there is a new rule that the worst performer of the week will be sent to jail. If you remember in the previous seasons, there was no such rule. Now, we think Bigg Boss Telugu 5 producers have borrowed the concept of the worst performer being sent to jail from Kannada Bigg Boss. Yes, in the recently concluded season of Kannada Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss would ask the contestants to nominate best and worst performers every week and the worst performer was sent to jail.

It won't be wrong to say that this concept got Colors Kannada a good TRP rating, as Chandrachud and Prashanth Sambargi were always sent to jail after being branded as the worst performers. They would create high drama following their imprisonment in the Bigg Boss house.

Also, we think that this season may not have a secret room too if Star Maa is replicating BBK8 format for Bigg Boss season 5. In any case, Telugu Bigg Boss viewers seem to be liking the new concept. What new rules would you like to see implemented in Season 5 of Telugu Bigg Boss? Let us know in the comments section below.

