Bigg Boss Telugu 5 New Names Added to Participants List, Check Celebrity Names

The buzz around the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is immense and why wouldn't it be? It is one of the most popular reality shows in the Telugu states. Now, just five days are left for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 to go on air. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is all set to premiere on September 5 at 6PM. Our beloved actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Now, fans are eager to know about the contestants of the upcoming season. As we mentioned earlier, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master are the confirmed contestants of the show.

The latest buzz in T town is that two contestants from the list have tested covid positive during the quarantine period. And we now hear that the makers of the show have done some last-minute changes to the participants list.

Anchor Ravi, Lobo, Karthika Deepam Uma Devi, Lahari Shari, Anchor Pratyusha, Anee Master, Siri Hanmunath, Priya, Navya Swamya, Seven arts Sarayu, Shanmukh Jaswanth, RJ Kajal, Singer Komali, Anchor Varshini, Aata Sandeep are the confirmed contestants for the show. After a few contestants tested positive, Natraj Master and Singer Sriram Chandra are said to have been added to the list of participants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Which celebrity will lose the chance to take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in the last minute is yet to be known. We shall keep you posted as soon as we hear from our sources or makers' end.