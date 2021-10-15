Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Netizens Troll Priya For This Contestant, Deets Inside

Oct 15, 2021, 12:50 IST
Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show has been making it to the headlines every other day, thanks to the Contestants' bitter fights and  drama in the house. 

Last night, Bigg Boss assigned housemates the task of nominating contestant for worst performer of the week. 

Bigg Boss viewers are satisfied with the choice of contestants nominated for the worst performer of the week tag. However, a section of the audience seem to be upset with Senior artist Priya for nominating Vishwa as the worst performer of the week. Her decision hasn't gone done well with Vishwa's fans. 

Vishwa fans are mighty upset over Priya's reasons for nominating Vishwa as the worst performer, as they feel that he is putting sincere efforts in all that he does in the BB house. We already told you that Vishwa became captain of the house for the second time. Netizens feel that It's big proof that Vishwa is playing the game better than any other contestants in the house.

