Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Netizens Troll Priya For This Contestant, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show has been making it to the headlines every other day, thanks to the Contestants' bitter fights and drama in the house.

Last night, Bigg Boss assigned housemates the task of nominating contestant for worst performer of the week.

Bigg Boss viewers are satisfied with the choice of contestants nominated for the worst performer of the week tag. However, a section of the audience seem to be upset with Senior artist Priya for nominating Vishwa as the worst performer of the week. Her decision hasn't gone done well with Vishwa's fans.

Vishwa fans are mighty upset over Priya's reasons for nominating Vishwa as the worst performer, as they feel that he is putting sincere efforts in all that he does in the BB house. We already told you that Vishwa became captain of the house for the second time. Netizens feel that It's big proof that Vishwa is playing the game better than any other contestants in the house.

In the meantime, we have managed few tweets for our dear readers. Take a look at them:

Priya always Cries on Vishwa ento kontha mandi #BiggBossTelugu5 — Sweety (@Sweety111Sweety) October 14, 2021

Very bad from Priya to make Vishwa look bad....aame cheppinattu ekkadaa anipinchaledhu inthavaraku Vishwa...he looks genuine #BiggBossTelugu5 — SPK (@idenajeevitham) October 14, 2021

Viswa ni rachi rampana pettinantha easy kadu priya task cheyatam, anyways ne cap done. Leave viswa from now on

#BiggBossTelugu5 — Padmaja (@DareandDevil) October 14, 2021

#Priya: cushions teeyaledu ani abaddam cheppav#Swetha: Samajavaragamana ninu chusi adagalana manasu mida vayasukunna adupu cheppagalama#BiggBossTelugu5 pic.twitter.com/0JgGSBy6GY — Gopi (@_GTweets_) October 14, 2021