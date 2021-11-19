Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Netizens Slam RJ Kajal, Deets Inside
Bigg Boss Telugu 5: The countdown has started for this week's elimination. There's no prize for guessing who is going to get eliminated this weekend. As far as we know, Anee Master and RJ Kajal are at the bottom in terms of voting percentage as per unofficial polls. We don't know who will get evicted from the house.
If you look at any social media platform, Bigg Boss viewers are slamming RJ Kajal. They are posting nasty comments against her and also urging Bigg Boss makers to eliminate her as early as possible.
In a recent episode, RJ Kajal is seen giving Priyanka Singh some relationship advice. RJ Kajal is seen suggesting Priyanka to get close to Sreerama Chandra and this has not gone down well with the BB viewers. Her behaviour seems to have irked many of the viewers and even her own fans.
They are seen asking RJ Kajal if she came to Bigg Boss to play the game or to repair broken relationships. They are lashing out at RJ Kajal. Here are the tweets for you:
