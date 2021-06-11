Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Netizen Ask Star Maa to Pick Contestants Who Can Speak Telugu

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian television. Bigg Boss Telugu has always managed to keep viewers glued to their television screens. The makers of the show do their best to fetch good TRP ratings.

The viewers are eagerly awaiting Bigg Boss Season Telugu 5, which was supposed to premiere in the first week of July but was pushed to August due to the state's pandemic situation.

In the latest development, a few netizens have requested Star Maa and Bigg Boss Telugu makers to only select contestants who could speak and fully understand the language. They also claim that the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil and Kannada spoke the languages, making it easy to understand them.

However, in Telugu, contestants who do not speak Telugu mix up all of the languages, making the show somewhat confusing for the viewers. It may be recalled that the last season of Telugu Bigg Boss had contestants like Gujarati girl Monal Gajjar who would struggle to speak in Telugu although she managed. The same was true of winner Abhijeet too who was often seen mixing English. Let us wait and see what the Bigg Boss Telugu makers have in store for us.