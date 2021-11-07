Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Natraj Master's Sensational Comment On Vishwa Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has completed its ninth week and entered its tenth week. The competition in the house is getting tougher each day. The contestants are changing their game strategy and giving their best to win the title of the season. As it's Sunday, It's elimination time. Anyway, there is buzz doing the rounds on social media that Vishwa got a red card from the house. Let us wait and see if Vishwa is eliminated or any other contestant is eliminated.

Now Natraj Master's small video clip is getting viral on Twitter and Instagram. Natraj Master says in the video that "Bigg Boss Telugu Usaravalli is out of the house". The audience says that Natraj Master mentioning Usaravalli is Vishwa. With this sensational comment, the audience are trolling Natraj Master and saying he can't take the game personally. They say that Natraj Mater is taking game issues very personally and is ruining other contestant's professional lives. Anyway, by Natraj Master's comment, we can say that Vishwa is eliminated from the show.