Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna's Whopping Remuneration This Season

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will start airing real soon and excitement is all over. The contestants mostly have been confirmed. The show will start airing on September 5. The grand premiere will be at 6 pm then from the next day it will be regular episodes at 10 pm.

Remember that Nagarjuna will be coming back to host this season. He will be hosting the Weekend episodes at 9 pm. He was loved by the Bigg Boss fans last year, so this time as well they are happy that the makers are bringing him back. But according to the buzz, this time it was costlier roping in the Tollywood actor for the show.

It was said that during season 3 of Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna was charging Rs 12 lakhs for each episode which was slightly hiked during season 4. As per the sources, his total earning for season 4 was Rs 8 crore. For season 5, it will be different. The amount per episode has been increased and the total remuneration will be higher than earlier. If the buzz is to be believed, this time the actor will be getting at least Rs 11-12 crore for the entire season 5.

Talking about the contestants, this time we have Uma Devi, Nikhil, Anee Master, Raghu Master, Lahari Shari, Lobo, Anchor Ravi, and many others set to enter the house. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will begin on September 5. You can watch it on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar.