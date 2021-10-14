Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna To Fire All Contestants, Find Out Why

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting the show. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers to survive for a longer period in the house.

It appears Nagarjuna is all going to lash out at Bigg Boss contestants.

Yes, what you read is right. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants are speaking English most of the time in house. Most of the viewers are Telugu people, if contestants speak in English the small screen audience is likely to skip the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 won't be able to garner the expected TRPs if contestants continue to speak in English. Netizens have been complaining of too much english on the show.

Bigg Boss viewers say that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant must speak the local language. So Akkineni Nagarjuna is expected to warn contestants against speaking English in the house.