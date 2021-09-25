Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Mirchi Actress Elimination Confirmed, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to complete one month of its launch in a couple of days from now. So far, there have been two eliminations in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Sarayu and Uma Devi are the two contestants who were eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Now, the show lovers are eagerly waiting to see who would be the next contestant to get eliminated in the third week of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The buzz on social media suggests that Mirchi actress Priya is likely to get eliminated from the house. There are other contestants who were also nominated along with Priya—Lahari, Manas, Priyanka Singh and Sreerama Chandra. All the contestants are said to have garnered equal votes from the audience.

However, the makers are said to have picked Mirchi Actress Priya to send out of the house this week. We don't know if artist Priya was really shown the door by Nagarjuna since the shooting for the weekend episodes must have begun by now.

But there are strong rumours on social media to suggest that artist priya is the third contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the show this week? Do you think artist priya deserves to leave the house? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.