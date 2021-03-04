Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Meet the Probable Contestants of Nagarjuna's Show

It's already March, audience are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss makers to launch a new season. According to reports, Bigg Boss Telugu season-5 is likely to get launch in April. The makers have been approaching the contestants for a long time.

They seems to have finalised few contestants for a new season. The buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is getting stronger. This year, the contestant list is dominated by popular stars on social media.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be back as the show's host. There's no change in host's place as Nagarjuna is looking forward to continuing it. We can't imagine Bigg Boss without him, if the makers get a new host then it would take sometime for the show to click among the audience.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 might see major twists and leave Bigg Boss fans thrilled. Several celebs names are doing the rounds that they may participate in Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss season-5. Here's a look at the contestants who are likely to participate in Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season-5.

Shamukh Jaswant

Deepika Pilli

Anchor Varshini

Hyper Aadi

Anchor Ravi

Durga Rao