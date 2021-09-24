Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Meet Maanas, The Worst Performer Of This Week

The most controversial Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has successfully completed three weeks. Two contestants who had entered the Bigg Boss house—Uma Devi and Sarayu have been eliminated from the show after nominations. Though the remaining 17 contestants are performing well, Lahari, Maanas, Priyanka Singh, Priya and Sree Rama Chandra have been nominated for eviction this week.

As per the voting trends, Priya tops the list and Lahari is in the danger zone. However, viewers predict that the Bigg Boss show makers will eliminate Priyanka Singh from the show to add more hype to the show. Coming to the performance of the contestants, Bigg Boss assigned the ‘America Abbai, Hyderabad Ammai’ task to the contestants in which all the housemates did their job well.

Now, it has become a common practice for the contestants to select the best performer and the worst performer of the week from among the housemates based on their performance. According to our sources, Maanas has been picked as the worst performer of this week. Even in yesterday’s promo, Maanas nominated himself for the worst performer tag as his performance over this week has been nothing to rave about.

We have to wait and watch the show to know whether Maanas has indeed been chosen as the worst performer and was sent to jail or not. Keep following Sakshi Post for more interesting updates about the show.