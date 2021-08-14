Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Meet The Confirmed And Backup Contestants Of BB House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going to start soon. It is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. The makers of the show are planning different tasks for contestants who willbe entering the BB house. The one who survives till the end by overcoming all the hurdles will be declared winner of the show. Till now, four seasons of Bigg Boss have been completed in Telugu.

In the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, Jr NTR acted as the host, and actor Siva Balaji emerged the winner. Kaushal Manda became the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 which was hosted by Nani. Coming to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3, Rahul Sipligunj emerged as the winner. In the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, Abijeet Duddala won the trophy. Akkineni Nagarjuna hosted Seasons 3 and 4. According to reports, Nagarjuna is likely to host the upcoming season as well. Now, the makers of the show are busy finalizing the contestants of the season.

According to reports, here is the list of confirmed contestants - Ravi, Jaswanth Padala, Hey Siri, Lahari Siri, VJ Sunny, Priyanka Singh, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sweta Varma, RJ Kajal, Lobo, Priya, Manas, Uma Devi, Nikhil and Deepak Saroj. Wait, there's another list. If anything goes wrong, then any of the celebrities from the backup contestants would step into the house, we hear. Here is the list of backup contestants—Vishwa, Poonam Bajwa, Aata Sandeep and his wife, Sarayu, Natraj master, Priyanka Raman. However, an official information regarding this is awaited.