Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Makers Twist to Jessie Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is making the headlines and breaking the TRP records of Star Maa. As you all know, Bigg Boss asked Jessie to leave the glass house after he fell sick In yesterday's episode, Jessie walked out of the house for medical treatment.

Now, in a latest Bigg Boss Telugu 5 promo released by Star Maa, we can see Jessie in the secret room. Bigg Boss asks Jessie's who he wants to give the cake to. It is evident that Bigg Boss makers are planning Jessie's re-entry this weekend after his recovery.

So, contrary to the reports, Bigg Boss Telugu makers may not be planning any wild card entry. Even Bigg Boss viewers feel that Jessie deserves to come back because he is a strong contestant and never gets influenced by the words of other contestants.

In the cake task, Sunny can't control himself and eats the cake because of which Anee Master lashes out at him. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are loving Sunny's comic timing. In the weekend episode, Nagarujuna might surprise the contestants and viewers with Jessie's re-entry.

