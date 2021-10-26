Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Makers Trying To Save This Contestant?

Any topic related to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makes it to the headlines as there are so many interesting things surrounding the Telugu TV reality show in the news right now. As of now, there are 11 contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. None of them are interested to leave the house.

Last night, Bigg Boss asked contestants to give letters from family members to their housemates. The contestant that hands over the letter will get nominated for eviction this week. A few contestants even sacrificed their letters for others. The Bigg Boss Telugu 5 last night was one helluva an emotional episode. Netizens are still talking about it.

For the unversed, Priya was eliminated from the show on Sunday. Actually, Anee Master was supposed to get eliminated from the show. In the Sunday episode, Nagarjuna assigned the said task to all the contestants. Whoever performs better will be bestowed with special powers. Luckily, Anee Master has it. She even escaped her elimination with the special power.

She got immunity from elimination for this week as housemates can't nominate her because of her special power. A section of the audience are asking on social media if the Bigg Boss makers have given a special power like a ticket to finale race to Anee Master? Or are makers trying to save her from eviction? The real reason for giving special power to Anee Master has become a topic of discussion on social media.

What do you think dear readers? Let us know in the comments.