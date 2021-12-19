Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Maanas Loses Title But Wins Heart after Eviction

Maanas was one of the top 5 finalist in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on Star Maa. The grand finale is underway with several stars from Nani and Sai Pallavi to Ranbir and Alia Bhatt and Rashmika making their appearance on the show to promote their movies.

By now you know that Siri became the first finalist to get evicted from the house. The latest we hear is that Maanas has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

Now, the final fight is between Shanmukh Jaswanth, VJ Sunny and Sreerama Chandra. Any guesses as to who the winner of this season is?

Stay tuned to Sakshipost to find out the answer to the most asked question on social media today.