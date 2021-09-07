Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Lobo Asks Anchor Ravi To Mind His Attitude

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has kickstarted with a great response from the audience. To keep up the momentum and sustain interest of the viewers, the Bigg Boss planned nominations on Monday. While the nomination process every Monday is a common ritual, yesterday’s episode was a bit different.

Yes, you read that right. The whole nomination process revolved around Hamida's cats and dogs. Meanwhile, Shanmukh, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanumanth, Lobo, Ravi nominated others for silly reasons.

Of the lot, netizens found Lobo’s reason very silly. However, in the promo released by Star Maa, Lobo was seen asking Anchor Ravi to keep his attitude to himself. But, after watching the episode, it was clear that Lobo aimed this dialogue at Artist Priya. Will Lobo’s indirect message connect to Priya will only be known in the upcoming episodes.

