Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Launch Today, Have You Seen Star Maa Latest Promo?

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu lover, finally the date has arrived. The biggest reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, is set for a grand opening today ( September 5).

Star Maa has recently released a promo for the pilot episode. We can see our Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's dashing entry into the stage after a long gap.

Now that the wait is over, contestants are set to entertain the audience like never before. The Bigg Boss glass house in season 5 is all green and different than other seasons.

Check Out the Promo

The BIGG day is here! Get ready for 5-much entertainment...Ikkada kick tonnullo vastundi 👁️ #BiggBossTelugu5 starting today at 6 PM on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/HasK9Xwn7F — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 5, 2021

Do not forget to catch the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 launch episode at 6 pm on Star Maa and Disney + Hotstar. The show timings are from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. So, it's time to say goodbye to boredom and get ready to witness more drama, fights, and much more.

The contestants who are entering the Bigg Boss house include Anchor Ravi, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, Artist Priya, Neethu Natraj Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Swetha Varma, Maanas, VJ Sunny, Priyanka Singh, Uma Devi, Sree Ramachandra, Jaswanth, Lahari, and Siri Hanmanth. However, they will be officially introduced by Nag in tonight's episode.

Do not forget to subscribe to Sakshi Post for all the minute updates from the house of Telugu Bigg Boss for we have it covered.