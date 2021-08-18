Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Launch Date Postponed?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is hitting the headlines for all the good reasons. The show has been in the news ever since the promo of the upcoming season was out. Bigg Boss addicts are eagerly waiting for the show to get started. Some of them are frantically searching for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 start date.

The buzz on social media is that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 which was supposed to be launched on September 5, 2021, is said to have been postponed by a week. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is expected to be launched on September 12, 2021.

However, this news is not officially confirmed from the show organizers' end. The show makers are working on releasing the second promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, which is likely to be out by end of this month.

The show organizers will likely announce the official start date of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 in the second promo which is going to be out in a couple of days from now. Observers say that the show makers have still not finalised the dates which was evident when they didn't mention the date in the promo.

Tollywood's handsome star Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. He has been associated with Star Maa's Bigg Boss for the past two years, as he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 and season 4. Watch this space for more Bigg Boss Telugu updates.