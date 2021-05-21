Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Launch Date, Contestants List Is Out!

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. It’s been six months since the season-4 ended and the house is still empty.

Bigg Boss fans and TV viewers are eagerly waiting for the start of a new season. Show buffs are waiting to know about the launch date of Bigg Boss Telugu season-5.

According to our trusted sources, Bigg Boss Telugu season-5 is expected to start by mid August. The makers were planning to launch the new season of Telugu Bigg Boss in June, but it appears that they have now decided to postpone it to August, as the second wave of Coronavirus is extremely severe and worst than the first wave. The show organisers don't want to put anybody's health at risk.

However, the latest we hear is that the show makers have finalised the contestants who will take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Curious much, read on...

Here goes the list of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant. Singer Mangli, Anchor Ravi, Hebah Patel, Anchor varshini are said to be probable contestants who will participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Talking about the last season, Abhijeet emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Akhil Sarthak and Sohel were the first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively. All the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are going great guns in their respective careers.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.