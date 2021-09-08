Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Latest Update: Lobo Going To Be Servant For Shannu

Most of the youngsters are talking about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5... The show has been started and the small screen audiences are glued to the TV sets at 10 PM every day. The show will be aired Monday to Friday from 10 PM and on weekends, it will be telecast at 9 PM. King Nagarjuna is the host of the show and he will come on weekends. Needless to say about how fans go gaga over the weekend episode. Akkineni Nagarjuna created his mark on small screen as well.

All the 19 contestants are in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants in the house are trying to know each other. Some of the contestants knew others before whereas few others don't know anyone of the contestants. Just two days passed and the contestants might have been adjusting to the new situations.

According to the sources, Bigg Boss is likely to give a task for Lobo in which he should act as the servant for Shanmukh Jaswanth. Shannu and Lobo are sharing a good relationship. In the nominations task, Lobo told Jaswanth that he is a kid and doesn't want to nominate him. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the house.