Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Lahari's Reaction After Watching Nagarjuna's Video Proof

The wait is over for the much awaited Bigg Boss promo. Star Maa has released the promo of tonight's weekend episode with Nagarjuna. It seems that Nagarjuna is in a firing mode. In the promo, we see Nagarjuna yelling at Ravi and Priya about the nomination issue. As we all know, Priya told Lahari that Ravi bitched about her while also losing her temper over Lahari's friendship with male contestants. However, it backfires. Ravi hits back at Priya saying that she was making a false statement against them.

Nagarjuna asks Ravi and Priya about their side of the story and asks victim Lahari to go to the confession room to know the truth. Nagarjuna shows the video of Ravi's conversation about "single man". Nagarjuna asks Lahari to hug whoever she trusts is right after showing her the video proof. According to sources, Lahari hugs Priya.

Let us wait and watch tonight's episode to know what exactly happened. What is your opinion? Will Lahari hug Priya or Ravi? Comment below.