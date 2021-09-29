Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Lahari’s Remuneration Shocks Everyone

Last week’s episode brought the elimination of Lahari from Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Her journey was small but filled with drama. We saw her get into arguments with Anchor Ravi and Priya. After her elimination, netizens started discussing on social media.

After Sarayu, it was Uma Devi and now Arjun Reddy fame Lahari. She became the third contestant to get eliminated from the show. This came as a shock to many but what caught everyone’s attention was her remuneration. That came as an even bigger shock.

Her remuneration is the lowest of all the Bigg Boss 5 contestants. For players like Anchor Ravi and Lobo, the remuneration is more than her total pay for staying inside the house for three weeks.

Yes, you read that right. Lahari got around Rs 1 lakh per week. So the total remuneration for three weeks comes to Rs 3 lakh and not more than 4 lakh. This is the lowest pay among all the players in the house. On the other hand, contestants like Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth and Anchor Lobo are getting between Rs 3 to 5 lakh per week.

Many fans did not agree with her eviction and believed that she had the potential to go far in the show, but she never got a chance.