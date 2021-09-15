Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Know Who Is Leading With Highest Votes!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is in the second week and netizens are saying that compared to the first week, the contestants in the house are trying to create their mark in the second week. It is all known knowledge that Lobo, Priyanka Singh, Anee Master, Nataraj Master, Priya, RJ Kajal and Uma Devi are on the nomination list.

According to the reports, Lobo is going to be safe and till now he has earned highest number of votes. After Lobo, Priyanka Singh and artist Priya have got more votes. It is said that Anee Master, Uma Devi, and Natraj Master are in the danger zone. Here is the percentage of votes of each contestant till now.

Lobo- 3633 votes

Priyanka Singh- 3503 votes

Priya- 3107 votes

RJ Kajal- 2151 votes

Uma Devi- 1312 votes

Anee Master- 1204 votes

Nataraj Master- 1056 votes

One more interesting news is that either Navya Swamy or Anchor Varsha may step into Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. However, there is no official information regarding this.

Now, the makers of the Bigg Boss have released a new promo and it is quite interesting. Here is the new promo, just give a look at it.