This Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Jodi Will Reach Finals

Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 ended on a grand note without elimination in the house. For those who haven't watched the episode, Bigg Boss host Akkineni Nagarjuna did not eliminate any contestants from the show because one of the contestants had to be sent home following his ill health. Yes. Jessie was sent out of the house after doctors declared him unfit to stay in the house and called for immediate treatment.

The Bigg Boss makers complied with the doc's request and sent away Jessie from the house. So, there was no elimination in the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

Now, Only four weeks left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and we will also be able to meet the winner of the show soon. Netizens are betting big time on who would be among the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

A section of the audience has predicted that the popular Jodi in Bigg Boss Telugu 5-- Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri will make it. The two knew each other even before entering the house and now turned best friends in the house.

The way they are behaving in the house shows their camaraderie. . Bigg Boss viewers predict that Shanmukh and Siri will be the first Jodi to reach the grand finale. Yes, they are not going to get eliminated anytime soon.

Shannu and Siri will surely be in the game until the grand finale as they are the only noted celebrities in the house. What do you have to say about this, folks?

