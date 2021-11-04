Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Jessie’s Mid Week Elimination Confirmed, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Jessie aka Jaswanth Addala has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house. He stays very close to other popular contestants Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth. Jessie is seen vomiting in a recent episode, while his friends Siri and Shannu did reach to help him or show any care or concern. The buzz on social media suggests that Jessie is not in the pink of his health.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers are planning a mid-week elimination. And there’s a chance of Jessie getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house due to health issues.

If you recall, in the previous season Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Noel also got evicted in the same way. Probably, Jessie might be eliminated in similar fashion. Let’s wait and watch to see what happens.

Readers, you tell us. Do you want Jessie to step out of the house? Let us know in the comments section below.