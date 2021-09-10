Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Jaswanth Paddala Dominates Other Contestants: Deets Inside

It’s not even a week on Bigg Boss Telugu and six of its 19 contestants have already been nominated for the season’s first ever elimination. For the unversed, Ravi, Jaswanth, Maanas, Kajal, Hamida and Sarayu have been nominated for this week's elimination.

The voting lines are going to be closed tonight. It’s a big day for the viewers and contestants because Nagarjuna will be returning to his host duties to grill the contestants over the weekend. The official poll voting positions of nominated contestants have surfaced on social media.

Going by the unofficial votes garnered by contestants, Ravi is leading in the top position with the highest votes following by Jessie, Maanas and Kajal. Sarayu and Hamida are in danger zone ever since voting lines opened. If there’s elimination on cards, Sarayu is likely to get eliminated in the first week of elimination.

Strong rumours have been doing the rounds that Nagarjuna and the show makers are planning to skip elimination episode for this week owing to festival. It remains to be seen what Star Maa will plan for Sunday’s episode.